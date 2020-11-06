Domenica "Minnie" Nicolosi, nee Morreale, 96; Devoted wife of the late Jack; Beloved Mother of Laura Andriacchi, Joseph Nicolosi, Stephanie (Anthony) Lupo and Donna (John) Pahl; loving Nani to Marc Andriacchi, Domenica (Michael) Iannotti, Anthony (Beth) Lupo, Jr. and Jaclyn Sabatino; dearest "Big Nani" to Mikey, Jack, Stephanie, Charlotte, Corrina, Carmella, Gia and Luca; Sister of the late Sam Morreale, the late Mary (the late Joseph) Morreale, the late Charles (the late Irene) Morreale, the late James (the late Ann) Morreale, the late John (the late Jennie) Morreale, the late Henry (the late Clara) Morreale, the late Rose (the late Louis) Baldini and the late Pauline (the late Anthony) Martorano. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 8th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral services begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Vincent Ferrer Church in River Forest for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Member of St. Mary of Sambuca Club. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
.