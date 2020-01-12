Home

Domenick John "Nick" Garibotti


1925 - 2020
February 23, 1925 - January 09, 2020. Nick, of Barrington, was the beloved husband of Caroline (Ricci); father of Laura (Robert Wiberg), Karen (Kevin Ward), Jeff (Missy) and Bruce; grandfather to Kate and Elle Wiberg, Erik (Abby) Ward and Kris (Ali) Ward and Julia and Joe Garibotti; and great-grandfather of Will Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lazzaro and Margherita and sister, Mary. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, from 10am until the time of mass at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
