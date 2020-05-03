Domenico Ciucci age 77; Native of Lucca, Italy; Beloved husband of Gerri nee Krema; Loving father of Mara (Dino) Thanos, Laura (Bob) Tyler and Michelle (Jon) Woodring; Caring grandpa of Alicia, Andrea, Alexandra and Athan Thanos, Monica, Johnny and Michael Tyler, Nolan, Barron, Aubrey and Colton Woodring; Dear brother of Elvira, Mario and Patrizia. A Memorial Mass will be held later in the year when family and friends can safely gather. Donations may be made in Domenico's name to Misericordia. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588.





