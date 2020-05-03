Domenico Ciucci
Domenico Ciucci age 77; Native of Lucca, Italy; Beloved husband of Gerri nee Krema; Loving father of Mara (Dino) Thanos, Laura (Bob) Tyler and Michelle (Jon) Woodring; Caring grandpa of Alicia, Andrea, Alexandra and Athan Thanos, Monica, Johnny and Michael Tyler, Nolan, Barron, Aubrey and Colton Woodring; Dear brother of Elvira, Mario and Patrizia. A Memorial Mass will be held later in the year when family and friends can safely gather. Donations may be made in Domenico's name to Misericordia. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Our sympathy and special prayers for Dominico and all his family and friends.
The Misericordia
