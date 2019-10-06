Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Ghost Church
Domenico Grimaudo age 89; Beloved husband of the late Francesca; loving father of Jasper (Patricia), Alessandro (Lois), Josephine (Victor) Cacciatore and the late Rosaria Maria (Steven) Zoubek; devoted grandfather of Dominic (Jennifer), Joseph (Stevie), Anthony (Jessica), Joseph, Jeremy, Kenneth, Charlotte, Francesca and great-grandfather of Sofia and Olivia; dear brother of Rosaria (John) Santangelo; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral, 11:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 12:00 noon. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
