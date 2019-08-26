|
Beloved husband of the late Marta Moran Arco; loving father of Domingo Manuel (Barbara), Maria Margarita (Bartlett), Erick Moran (Andrea), and Marta Isabel (Jerry) Slabe; fond grandfather of Emilia, Gabriel, Frank, Francis, Joel, Margot, Carmen, Christopher, Isabel, Theresa, Vincent, and Aaron; great grandfather of Gracie, Celia, Henry, Sophie, Frances, and Sonny; dear brother of Rafael (Isabel) Carreira; fond uncle of Rafael, Ana Maria, Hortensia, Dominic, and Fernando. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities (catholiccharities.net), Chicago Police Chaplain Ministry (chicagopcm.org), and National Immigration Justice Center (immigrantjustice.org) appreciated.
Domingo had a great love for engineering and loved teaching his students.
Domingo Jose Carreira, Cuban, American structural engineer. Certified Professional Engineer, Illinois, Florida, 1987, Structural Engineer, Illinois, 1991. Recipient Recognition award, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, 1985.
Adjunct professor structural engineering Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, since 1984. Consulting structural engineer, since 1992. Visiting professor Universida Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico, since 2004.
Master of Architecture, Escuela Superior de Architectura, Madrid, Spain, 1970. Master of Science in Civil Engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, 1973. Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, 1984.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019