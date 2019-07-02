Home

Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home - Montclair
76 Park Street
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-4346
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home - Montclair
76 Park Street
Montclair, NJ 07042
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cassian's Church
187 Bellevue Ave
Montclair, IL
Domingo J. de la Fuente


1939 - 2019
Domingo J. de la Fuente Obituary
Domingo J. de la Fuente, 79, of Northbrook, IL and Evanston, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 30 in Bloomfield, NJ. Visitation will be from 4PM-8PM on Friday, July 5 at the Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park Street Montclair, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Saturday, July 6 at St. Cassian's Church at 187 Bellevue Ave in Montclair.

Domingo was born on August 4, 1939 in San Miguel, Philippines. After finishing medical school at the University of the Philippines, he completed a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at the State University of New York in Utica, NY. He moved to Chicago in 1970, where he completed a cardiology fellowship at the University of Chicago. While settling in Evanston and raising his family, he maintained a private practice in Oak Park while treating patients at urban and suburban hospitals - most notably at St. Anne's Hospital in Austin and Westlake Community Hospital in Melrose Park.

Domingo was married to Elena Gamboa de la Fuente (d.1998), with whom he had three sons: Bob (J.R. Fry) of Miami, FL; Joel (Melissa) of Maplewood, NJ; and Benjie (Kathryn) of Bloomfield, NJ. In addition to his sons, Domingo is survived by his four grandchildren (Elena, Tallulah, Margaret, and DJ) and his partner, Nenette de Villa, of Toronto, Ontario. For online condolences please visit www.moriartyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 4, 2019
