Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
Dominic A. Vecchio Obituary
Dominic A. Vecchio, age 15. Passed away peacefully with his family at home after a 16 month battle with cancer. Graduate of St. Paul of the Cross School. Beloved son of Dominic J. and Fran. Loving brother of John Paul, Joe and Anna. Caring cousin of James and many others. Dear nephew of many aunts and uncles, some residing in Brazil. In lieu of flowers donation appreciated Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Ave. Saturday friends are asked to meet at St. Vincent Ferrer Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information 708.848.6661 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
