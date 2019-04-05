Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Dominic Persino
Dominic C. Persino

Dominic C. Persino Obituary
Dominic C. Persino, age 93, of Morton Grove. Beloved husband of the late Lucille M. Persino nee DeLuca.; loving father of Jimmy (Gail) Persino and Marie (Patrick) Kraska; cherished PaPa of Justin (Julie) Harris, Deanna (Ryan) Subler, Lisa (Ray) Aviles, Becky (Jason) Braslawsky, Elexis (Justin) Jay and Sean Persino, and his great grandchildren Kaitlynn, Elisa, Chloe, Dominic, Kayla, Peyton, Ethan, Vinny, Chase, Lucy, Jonah, Mia and Spencer. Visitation Saturday April 6, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Interment Private, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
