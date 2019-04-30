Home

Beloved husband of Carol nee Loverde. Loving father of Nina (Robert) Mariano. Proud grandfather of Pasquale Gianni. Fond brother of Carmela Soricelli of New York and Louisa Termini of Texas. Uncle and godfather to many. Dear friend to countless near and far. Visitation Tuesday noon-8:00pm at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington, Chicago, with Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:00AM. 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
