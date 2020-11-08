Dominic Quaglia, husband to Anne Froelich, loving partner to Shawnee Tate, devoted father of Jason, Merek, and Colin, proud grandfather of Margot, father-in-law of Liz, uncle of Justin and Jennifer, son of Pietro and Columba Iannotta, brother of Eddie, passed away on November 1st at the age of 65. He would do anything for anyone. He spent many happy years coaching soccer at Hiawatha Park and was known throughout the neighborhood for his sense of humor. He was proudest of his three boys and his business, Beyond the Limit, located in Norridge. A memorial will be held at Rago Brothers Funeral Home, Friday, November 13th from 5 - 7 pm. Memorial will also be broadcast virtually. Call Jason at (773) 991-7636 for more information.





