"Mickey" "Uncle Dom"
Husband of the late Darlene (Ray); loving father of Francesco "Cheech" (Gretchen), and Vincenzo "Vincent" (Erin) Barbaro; beloved son of the late Frank and Catherine (Bertucci) Barbaro; fond grandfather of Teressa and Francesca "Frankie"; dear brother of Rosetta (the late Charles) Palumbo, Marianne (Joseph) Cibulka, and Frank Barbaro Jr.; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Funeral Services Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020