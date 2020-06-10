Dominic J. Marcuccilli
Beloved husband of Tiffany (nee Emperado); devoted father of Anthony, Lelia, Vincent and Michael; loving son of Janelle (nee Rio) and Kenneth Marcuccilli; dear brother of Janine (Eric) McDonald; brother-in-law of Todd (Debi) Emerado; son-in-law of Robert and Cecelia Emperado; fond uncle of Ayla, Tehya, Magnus and Angus McDonald and Nathan, Ryan and Jonathon Emperado. Long time employee with the Village of Glenview Public Works. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks required. Due to the lack of sign-in registers, please bring a card of recognition for sending our appreciation for your thoughts. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
JUN
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
