Beloved husband of Tiffany (nee Emperado); devoted father of Anthony, Lelia, Vincent and Michael; loving son of Janelle (nee Rio) and Kenneth Marcuccilli; dear brother of Janine (Eric) McDonald; brother-in-law of Todd (Debi) Emerado; son-in-law of Robert and Cecelia Emperado; fond uncle of Ayla, Tehya, Magnus and Angus McDonald and Nathan, Ryan and Jonathon Emperado. Long time employee with the Village of Glenview Public Works. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks required. Due to the lack of sign-in registers, please bring a card of recognition for sending our appreciation for your thoughts. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.