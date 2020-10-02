Dominic Pistorio

Dominic "Mike" Pistorio, 89, of Florence, AZ, originally of Chicago, IL; dearest friend of the late Bill Spartin; son of the late Frank & Josephine Pistorio; loving brother of Antonette (late Nat) Sasso, Chuck (Julie) Pistorio, Paul (Georgia) Pistorio, and the late Rosalie (late Busty) Cannizzaro; unforgettable uncle of Tony (Vicky) Cannizzaro, JoAnn (Jim) Perk, Frank (Denise) Cannizzaro, Marilyn (late John) Jackson, Michelle (David) Anderson, Christopher Pistorio, Paula (Ken) Nowicki, Frank Pistorio, Artie (Caitlin) Pistorio, Lisa (David) Douros, David (Sue) Diakow; most unforgettable great-uncle of Dominique, Deandra, Ashley, Danielle, Jimmy, Karlie, Nichole, Presley, Patrick, Timothy, Bryan, Kyle, Kenny, Anthony, Paulie, Emmy, Gabriella, Gianna, Dominic, Josie, Addie, Ryan, Lindsey, Sarah, and the late Colleen; great-great-uncle of Ben, Rex, Remi, and Ash; fond friend of many. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Mass Monday 11AM at St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W. Addison, Chicago; Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
.