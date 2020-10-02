1/
Dominic Pistorio
Dominic "Mike" Pistorio, 89, of Florence, AZ, originally of Chicago, IL; dearest friend of the late Bill Spartin; son of the late Frank & Josephine Pistorio; loving brother of Antonette (late Nat) Sasso, Chuck (Julie) Pistorio, Paul (Georgia) Pistorio, and the late Rosalie (late Busty) Cannizzaro; unforgettable uncle of Tony (Vicky) Cannizzaro, JoAnn (Jim) Perk, Frank (Denise) Cannizzaro, Marilyn (late John) Jackson, Michelle (David) Anderson, Christopher Pistorio, Paula (Ken) Nowicki, Frank Pistorio, Artie (Caitlin) Pistorio, Lisa (David) Douros, David (Sue) Diakow; most unforgettable great-uncle of Dominique, Deandra, Ashley, Danielle, Jimmy, Karlie, Nichole, Presley, Patrick, Timothy, Bryan, Kyle, Kenny, Anthony, Paulie, Emmy, Gabriella, Gianna, Dominic, Josie, Addie, Ryan, Lindsey, Sarah, and the late Colleen; great-great-uncle of Ben, Rex, Remi, and Ash; fond friend of many. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; Mass Monday 11AM at St. Francis Borgia Church, 8033 W. Addison, Chicago; Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery; info 773-622-9300, or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Funeral services provided by
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
7736229300
1 entry
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
