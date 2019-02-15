Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Dominic S. Delzotti, age 83, U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Lapchak). Devoted father of Michael D. Delzotti. Loving grandfather of Caroline Fiona Delzotti. Dear brother of Rose Jevorutsky. Many years of service with City of Chicago- Bureau of Streets & Sanitation. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Advocate Christ Medical Center for its Nursing Education Fund. Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or give online at advocategiving.org Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
