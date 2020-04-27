|
(nee Parisi), 91, lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis; loving mother of Mike (Eileen), Carolyn, Frank, Dan, Kathy, Tom, Jim and Bill; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Tony) Layman, Michael Murphy (Allison Vlinica), Victoria (Tony) Raspante and Anthony Murphy; proud great grandmother of Jake, Katie, Abby, Frankie, Sam, Michael, Joey, Ben and Sean; dearest sister of the late Marie Henriksen and Carmella and Theresa Parisi; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service and interment at St. Mary Cemetery private. A Memorial Mass will be arranged when it is safe to gather post-pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com or 312-225-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020