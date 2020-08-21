1/1
Dominick Clemente
Dominick Clemente age 88. Beloved husband of the late Theresa nee Coconato. Loving father of Dominic M. (Kathy) Clemente Sr., Ralph (late Cheryl) Clemente, Michael (Tricia) Clemente and the late Anthony (late Gail) Clemente. Dearest grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of six. Dear brother of Clara (late John) Spitza, and the late Maria Clemente. Fond brother-in-law of Michael Coconato, Nick (Pat) Coconato, Joanne (late Ronald) Wilson and Kathleen (Jim) Kane. Survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Visitation Friday Aug. 21st, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Funeral Mass Saturday Aug. 22nd, 10:00 AM at St. Edward Church 4350 W. Sunnyside Chicago, IL 60630. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers Masses appreciated. Information available at 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 21, 2020.
