|
|
Dominick Roti, age 86, beloved husband of Anita (nee Hall) and the late Mary Ann (nee Russo); loving father of Maria (Edward Jr.) Niemiec, Theresa (John) Prondzinski, Carmen (Tina) Roti and the late Salvatore Roti; fond step-father of Kathy (Jeff) Green, Tracey (Joel) Stewart and the late Ray (Toni) Hall; caring grandfather of 18; dear great grandfather of 3; cherished brother of 8; dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019