Dominick Serpico, age 90 of Plainfield, passed away Fri., June 5, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home. He was born October 31, 1929 in Chicago. Cherished husband of Fanny Serpico. Loving father of Dominick, Jr. (Susan Carr), Vincent (Deborah Whitney) and Anthony (Eileen Nolan). Adored grandpa of Bella and 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. 30 year career with City of Oak Park as an electrician. Interment is private. A future memorial service is being planned. Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.