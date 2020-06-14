Dominick Serpico
1929 - 2020
Dominick Serpico, age 90 of Plainfield, passed away Fri., June 5, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home. He was born October 31, 1929 in Chicago. Cherished husband of Fanny Serpico. Loving father of Dominick, Jr. (Susan Carr), Vincent (Deborah Whitney) and Anthony (Eileen Nolan). Adored grandpa of Bella and 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. 30 year career with City of Oak Park as an electrician. Interment is private. A future memorial service is being planned. Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
