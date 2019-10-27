Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
1101 North 23rd Avenue
Melrose Park, IL
Entombment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Queen of Heaven
1400 South Wolf Road
Hillside, IL
1934 - 2019
Domitilla Aristodemo Obituary
Domitilla Aristodemo nee Conforti passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family in the tranquility of her own home at the Golden Age of 85. Beloved Wife of the late Giovanni A. for a loving 62 years. Devoted Mother of Iolanda (Edward) Castellan and Delia (Thomas) Abruzzo. Loving Daughter of the late Annunziato and the late Maria Conforti. Loving Nonna of Giovanni (Michelle) and Edward III, Anthony (Nicole) and Carla (Adam). Loving Great Nonna to Giovanni, Giuliana and Nicholas, Giada and Eleni. Dear Sister of Francesco (Nunzia) Conforti, Inez (the late Frank) Cosentino and the late Zita (the late Francesco) Cerasi. Dear Aunt and Great Aunt to many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, October 28, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 10:00 a.m. proceeding to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1101 North 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ The King Garden Mausoleum. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Domitilla's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
