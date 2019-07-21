|
Don DeFranza, age 76, Retired Lieutenant with the Chicago Police Dept. for 33 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Fardy). Loving father of Kerri, Daniel (Chrissy) and Lori. Devoted grandpa of Brendan, Kevin, Brian, Jake, Jillian, Dillon and Austen. Cherished son of the late Josephine DeFranza. Brother in law of Kathleen (Dick) Cyr and Suzanne (The late Jim) Collins. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Funeral Monday, Beginning at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Juliana Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu flowers, donations to for Boy's and girls ( or () Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019