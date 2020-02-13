|
Don Diamond, age 64, adored son of the late Dorothy and Dr. Harold Diamond; loving partner of Ellice Schneider Young and her family for 9 years; beloved and devoted husband of the late Joan Diamond (nee Marks) for nearly 25 years; much loved brother of Alice (the late Mitch) Link, Merle Orr, Nancy (Tom) Gertz and Brian (Janet) Diamond; Chapel service Fri, Feb 14, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Don brought kindness and joy into the lives of everyone he touched. He will be greatly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020