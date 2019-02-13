Don F. Goodman, 72, of Chicago passed away on February 11, 2019. Loving father of Deanne (Joseph) Glorioso, Don L. Goodman, Peter (Britany) Goodman, Mark Goodman and Jennifer (Matthew) Kusar. Loving brother of Lawrence Goodman and Bernardine Goodman. Former spouse and lifelong friend to Rita Goodman. Incredibly proud papa of Nick, Chris, Jack, Jillian, Ben, Finn, Kyle, Luke and Holly. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bernardine (Devitt) Goodman, and brother Terry Goodman. Dearest uncle to many. Don was a real "Chicago guy." He loved the White Sox, all things pizza, could tell you how to get anywhere in the city and loved to talk local politics. He was a graduate of St. Gertrude Elementary School, St. Patrick H.S. and Lewis University. He spent many years coaching his children at various levels of Edison Park Youth Sports. Don spent most of his professional life in various sales positions. He was a proud card- carrying member of the Screens Actors Guild. He was an extra in various movies shot in Chicago; including "Flags of Our Fathers", "The Dark Knight" and "Fred Claus." Above all, he will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as someone who was always present. He rarely missed an event of his 5 children and 9 grandchildren and was extremely proud of them all. He loved the motto and often said "the sun will come out tomorrow." He wanted us all to know that difficult situations can be overcome and things get a little easier as time passes. Memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott Ave, Chicago at 10:00 February 14, 2019. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary