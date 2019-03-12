|
Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Kelly). Loving father of Jeanne (Chip) Spina, Colette (Jerry) Aimone, Pat Jarrell, and Tom (Karla) Hogan.Cherished grandfather of Kerry, Kyle, Brendan, Tony, Julie, Kevin, Jeanne, Angela, Danielle, Nikki, Lindsey, Tierney, Kip, Ansley and Dierdre. Loving great-grandfather of Claire, Jack, Ellana, Kelly and Luca. Dear brother of the late Jack (Peggy) Hogan, Leo (late Joan) Hogan, Edward (late Joan) Hogan, and James (late Eileen) Hogan. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Thursday 10:00 a.m. for Mass of the Resurrection at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leo High School, 7901 W. Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL 60620 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019