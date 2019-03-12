Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Hogan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don Hogan Obituary
Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Kelly). Loving father of Jeanne (Chip) Spina, Colette (Jerry) Aimone, Pat Jarrell, and Tom (Karla) Hogan.Cherished grandfather of Kerry, Kyle, Brendan, Tony, Julie, Kevin, Jeanne, Angela, Danielle, Nikki, Lindsey, Tierney, Kip, Ansley and Dierdre. Loving great-grandfather of Claire, Jack, Ellana, Kelly and Luca. Dear brother of the late Jack (Peggy) Hogan, Leo (late Joan) Hogan, Edward (late Joan) Hogan, and James (late Eileen) Hogan. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Thursday 10:00 a.m. for Mass of the Resurrection at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leo High School, 7901 W. Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL 60620 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now