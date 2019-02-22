|
Don J. Kawa Age 63 Late of Blue Island.Beloved son of the late Edward & Eugenia Kawa. Dear brother of Steven (Loretta) Kawa and the late Gerald (Shirley) Kawa. "Ultimate" uncle of Christine (Ismael) Zamora, Steven (Sandra) Kawa, Gerald Kawa Jr, & Meagan Kawa. Great uncle of Zenon, Corey, Malori & Rachel. Longtime employee of the U.S. Post Office. Don's family gives a special Thank You to former caregivers Julie Baumgarten and Candice & Sarah from Kenosha. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Aurora at Home Hospice Kenosha/Racine Team 116 N. Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105. Funeral Monday 10:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St. Blue Island to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2 – 6 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019