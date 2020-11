Don James Dyer, 89, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Loving husband of the late Elsie, nee Dahlgren; Philip (Kelly) and Lisa (Tom) Strudeman. Caring grandfather of Emily (George) Hadley and Scott Strudeman. Proud great-grandfather of Adelyn. Don taught math for 50 years. He started his career in Nebraska and then moved to Glenview, IL and finished out his teaching career at Maine East High school. Services will be private. Donation may be made to a charity of your choice