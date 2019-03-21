Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Don L. Smith

Don L. Smith Obituary
Don L. Smith, 77, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Gayle Smith nee Thalman; loving father of Larry Robert (Tammi Baier) Smith and William James (Pamela) Smith; cherished grandfather of Chad, Ashley, Margret "Meaghan", Kyle and Bridget; dear brother of Kenneth (Meha) Smith, late Eugene (Mary) Smith, Janice (late George) Krueger, Linda (late Jack) Hoenman, and Melvin (Susan) Smith; fond brother-in-law of George (Ruth) Thalman; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Don married his high school sweetheart and love of his life. They have been together for 60 years. The loves of Don's life were his family, friends, fishing and the Cubs. He will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 11am to 2 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer, Society, 100 Tri State International, suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
