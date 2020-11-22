Don Pasier, 78, of Park Ridge; coach, teacher and lover of Eagle River; beloved husband of Sylvia, nee Scarpelli; loving father of Nicole (Mike) Lohens and Emmy; dear grandfather of Pasier, George, and Alex Lohens; fond brother of Larry (Jan), and Linda; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, and "Uncle Don" to many more; devoted brother in law of Liz Smeriglio, Joe Scarpelli, and the late Frank Scarpelli. Due to the covid pandemic services at this time will be private, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. As Don was a proud member of the Medina Motor Corp., memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
. (847) 965-2500