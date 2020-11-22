1/1
Don R. Copeland
Don R. Copeland, 89. Beloved husband of Linda J. Copeland nee Farber. Loving father of Lynda Berg, Maureen (Carter) Olson, Leigh Copeland, Debbie (Michael) Sterling and David (Shirley) Copeland. Proud grandfather of Jennessa (Saqib) Tabba, Ian (Kenny) Longberg, Sarah (Josh) Doyle, Matthew (Malena) Olson, Lea Copeland and Max Copeland. Great-grandfather of Ayla Doyle and Olivia Olson. Dear brother of Edward (Ruth) Copeland. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
