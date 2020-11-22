Don R. Copeland, 89. Beloved husband of Linda J. Copeland nee Farber. Loving father of Lynda Berg, Maureen (Carter) Olson, Leigh Copeland, Debbie (Michael) Sterling and David (Shirley) Copeland. Proud grandfather of Jennessa (Saqib) Tabba, Ian (Kenny) Longberg, Sarah (Josh) Doyle, Matthew (Malena) Olson, Lea Copeland and Max Copeland. Great-grandfather of Ayla Doyle and Olivia Olson. Dear brother of Edward (Ruth) Copeland. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com