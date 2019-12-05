Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Don Kahnt
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Don R. Kahnt


1930 - 2019
Don R. Kahnt Obituary
Don R. Kahnt of La Grange Park, age 89. Beloved husband of Mary T., nee Winkler; loving brother of the late Richard V. (late Laverne) Kahnt; proud uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Chapel Service. Interment private. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
