Don Schultz, 86, passed away on June 4, 2020. Cherished husband and best friend of Heidi (nee Flynn), proud father of Steve, Bradley, and Jeff, doting grandfather to Dory, Emily, Jacqueline, Colin, Benjamin, Daniel, and Isabel. Don had an illustrious career spanning the commercial and academic worlds. He was broadly referred to as the "father" of Integrated Marketing Communication, and traveled the world consulting, teaching, and leading seminars for executive and academic audiences. He taught for over 40 years at the Medill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communication at Northwestern University. He was also President of Agora, Inc., a global marketing, communication, and branding consulting firm he founded with his wife in 1981. Don was born in Wewoka, OK, and earned a BBA from the University of Oklahoma. His first jobs included working for trade publications and newspapers in Texas before joining Tracy-Locke Advertising in 1965. After serving a decade with the agency, he enrolled at Michigan State University, where he completed an MA and a Ph.D. He joined Northwestern in 1977 in what was then the graduate program in advertising. Throughout his prodigious career, Don was known as an iconoclast, challenging traditional ways in which companies plan, develop, and execute marketing communication programs. He authored or co-authored 31 books, plus over 150 academic, professional, and trade articles. His impact went well beyond the US, with extensive teaching and consulting activities around the world, and leadership roles in many industry organizations. Don was the former Chair of the Sales Promotion and Marketing Association of America and past Chairman, Accrediting Committee, Accrediting Council in Journalism and Mass Communications. He was an active member of the American Marketing Association, American Academy of Advertising, Advertising Research Foundation, Association for Consumer Research, Business Marketing Association, Direct Marketing Association, and the International Advertising Association. On the corporate side, Don served on the board of directors of Brand Finance and dunnhumby (both in the UK), the Simon Richards Group, (Australia) Penton Publishers, and Insignia Systems (both in the US). Don 's was the recipient of numerous honors from professional and academic organizations. Most recently, he received the Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award from Northwestern University in 2010 and was given the Ivan Preston Award for Outstanding Advertising Research Contribution by the American Academy of Advertising in 2014. In 2019 he was inducted in to the Medill Hall of Achievement, and in 2020 he was named the first Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand Academy of Advertising. His proudest achievement, however, was to see his students thrive, and he maintained close relationships with many former pupils that spanned decades. His humor, generosity, wisdom, and encouragement will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. It is anticipated a memorial service will be held on the Northwestern campus in the Fall after coronavirus restrictions are eased. In place of flowers, the family requests either a gift to be added to an endowed fund in the IMC program at Northwestern being created by Don and Heidi Schultz, or to the Kellogg Cancer Center of Evanston Hospital. Friends are encouraged to post condolences on Don's memorial at www.Smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.