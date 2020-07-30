Don Wolfson, age 68. Beloved husband of 27 years to Susan, nee Arenson. Dear brother of Barbara (Allan) Anderson and Robert (Sheila) Wolfson; fond brother in law of Peter (Ling) Arenson, Randy (Howard) Hoffman, Julie (Tom) Garmisa and Marty (Jennifer) Arenson; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews and great-nephews; devoted pack-leader of Annie and Willo. Private family graveside services will be held Friday July 31st at 2 PM. Family and friends that cannot attend the service are welcome to view the service at Don's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or anytime after the funeral. In lieu of flowers contributions in Don's name to the ACLU www.aclu.org
, or Har-Shalom www.har-shalom.com
or Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org
would be appreciated.