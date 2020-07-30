1/
Don Wolfson, age 68. Beloved husband of 27 years to Susan, nee Arenson. Dear brother of Barbara (Allan) Anderson and Robert (Sheila) Wolfson; fond brother in law of Peter (Ling) Arenson, Randy (Howard) Hoffman, Julie (Tom) Garmisa and Marty (Jennifer) Arenson; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews and great-nephews; devoted pack-leader of Annie and Willo. Private family graveside services will be held Friday July 31st at 2 PM. Family and friends that cannot attend the service are welcome to view the service at Don's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com live, or anytime after the funeral. In lieu of flowers contributions in Don's name to the ACLU www.aclu.org, or Har-Shalom www.har-shalom.com or Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
