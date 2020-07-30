1/
Donald A. Berggren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Don" Berggren, who grew up on Chicago's South Side and lived for 45 years in Flossmoor, Ill., died July 26 in Madison, WI. He was 88. He is survived by his wife, Sabina, his daughter, Andrea (Kyle MacMillan), his son, Mark (Julie) and his grandson, Auden Berggren. After graduating from Hirsch High School in 1949, he earned a bachelor's degree at Monmouth College in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. Don worked for several Chicago banks, including the former Harris Bank, and National Boulevard Bank.

https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/Donald-Berggren


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved