Donald A. Bimler

Donald A. Bimler Obituary
Donald A. Bimler, 81, lifelong resident of Hillside. Beloved husband of Karen, nee Stokes, for 54 years; loving father of Kimberly (James) Logsdon, Kurt (Kimberly) and Martin Bimler; dear grandfather of Elizabeth, Parker and Timothy; fond brother of Richard (Hazel) Bimler. Retired industrial arts teacher for Proviso East & West high schools and member of International Lions Club for 53 years. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at HURSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Lying-in-State Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2317 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside. Interment Oakridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
