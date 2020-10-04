1/1
Donald A. Kopec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Kopec passed into eternal life on October 1, 2020 at the age of 75. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Charlotte Kopec; loving husband for 49 years and 11 months of Barbara (nee Gembara); cherished father of Peter, Stephen (Becky), John (Jessa) and Joseph Kopec; doting grandfather of Gianna, Maria, Cecilia, and Lucia, Lila, Aubrey and his first grandson, John Peter; brother of the late R. Joseph (Rose) Kopec. Dearest uncle of Silas and Casey McComb and Antonia (Jack) Lonquist. Dear brother-in-law of Regina Gembara. Don was raised in Chicago, graduated from DePaul Academy in 1963, earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Loyola University, and received an MBA from C.W. Post College (NYC). Don served as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps with a tour of duty in Viet Nam in 1969. Upon his return home, he worked as a supervisor at Continental Bank in Chicago, and then began a 30-year career as an FBI Special Agent in 1972 until his retirement in 2002. Visitation Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles, Funeral Wednesday, October 7 at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Internment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral
09:45 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved