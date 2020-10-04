Donald A. Kopec passed into eternal life on October 1, 2020 at the age of 75. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Charlotte Kopec; loving husband for 49 years and 11 months of Barbara (nee Gembara); cherished father of Peter, Stephen (Becky), John (Jessa) and Joseph Kopec; doting grandfather of Gianna, Maria, Cecilia, and Lucia, Lila, Aubrey and his first grandson, John Peter; brother of the late R. Joseph (Rose) Kopec. Dearest uncle of Silas and Casey McComb and Antonia (Jack) Lonquist. Dear brother-in-law of Regina Gembara. Don was raised in Chicago, graduated from DePaul Academy in 1963, earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Loyola University, and received an MBA from C.W. Post College (NYC). Don served as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps with a tour of duty in Viet Nam in 1969. Upon his return home, he worked as a supervisor at Continental Bank in Chicago, and then began a 30-year career as an FBI Special Agent in 1972 until his retirement in 2002. Visitation Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles, Funeral Wednesday, October 7 at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Internment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com