Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
114 S. Elizabeth
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Mally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald A. Mally Obituary
Donald A. Mally, age 83, of Lombard. Passed away October 17. Loving Husband of the late Janice Mally, nee Bieniek; dear father of Jill (Jim) Novak and Lorri (Mike) Zbinovec; devoted grandfather of Keith, Amy, Trevor, and Justin; fond Brother of Robert (Marilyn) Mally and William (Connie) Mally; Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:45 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 S. Elizabeth, Lombard. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now