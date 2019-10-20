|
Donald A. Mally, age 83, of Lombard. Passed away October 17. Loving Husband of the late Janice Mally, nee Bieniek; dear father of Jill (Jim) Novak and Lorri (Mike) Zbinovec; devoted grandfather of Keith, Amy, Trevor, and Justin; fond Brother of Robert (Marilyn) Mally and William (Connie) Mally; Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:45 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 S. Elizabeth, Lombard. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019