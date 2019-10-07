Home

In Loving Memory of Donald A. McCormick-September 30, 1924 - October 7, 2018. It's been a year since the Lord took you into his hands from ours. There isn't a day that goes by that we haven't thought of all the fun and laughter we shared with you over the years. You were the rock and foundation of the family and we were blessed to have and call you My Love, Dad and Grandpa. We miss you everyday and love you forever in our memories. Yours always; Shirley, Archie, Diane, Kevin, Kristen, Kenny, Joe and Elisabeth.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
