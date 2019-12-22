|
Donald A. O'Connor Jr., Age, 73, Born into Eternal Life on December 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Donald and Bernadette O'Connor and nephew of the late Sister Nora O'Connor, SSND; Cherished brother of the late Maureen Gibbons, Fr. Michael J. O'Connor O.S.A, late Margaret "Peggy", Kathleen (late John) Hopper, late Joseph, late Thomas, Bernadette, Patrick (Rosemary), and John (Lynn); Devoted uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; Dear friend of Bill and Carmen Motto. Don was a very special "One of a Kind" in many ways. He was the ultimate caregiver for his family, starting with aunts and his grandfather as a young man. As he developed his career in the insurance field, he opened his door to all his siblings, letting them move in with him or giving them the support they would need to make it on their own. When his parents became ill, he made his home their home. He devoted himself to their care and provided them with the most loving life any parent could have imagined. After his parents passed, Don became the keeper of the family flame. He once again opened his house to not only his siblings but the next generation. Uncle Don was not only generous in giving gifts, but love and care and family experiences. And through all those years his two loyal dogs, Muffin and Brandy watched the comings and goings of Don's family and friends. The day before he went into the hospital for the last time, he hosted the O'Connor Family Christmas Party for over 40 family members, a final gift to all. He drove himself there and home, no caregiver needed for him. He had himself, the ultimate caregiver. The family would like to thank Dr. Kathia Ortiz-Cantillo and all the tremendous caregivers at Advocate Christ Medical Center, and the valets who went out of their way to assist Don every week. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your preferred charity would be appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
