|
|
Donald A. Smith was born on February 1, 1933 to Harold and Josephine (nee Zonsius) Smith. On March 23, 2020, Don (formerly of Niles, IL) passed away at his home in Prospect Heights at age 87, surrounded by the love of his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of Joan E. (nee Mannix), loving father of Donald Jr. (Cheryl) Smith, Robert (Terry) Smith, Bernadette (Ron) Colmone, Mary Ellen (Barry) Mueller and Joseph (Mary Jayne) Smith; devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Jake), Jessica (Paul), Brian (Nikki), Colleen, Julianne (Eric), Joe (Kathleen), Erin, Patrick (Erin), Danny, Katie, Kyle, Tim, Kevin, Michael, Shannon, Kelly and Ryan; dearest great-grandfather of Ryan, Lincoln, Rowan, Brady, Riley and Taylor; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was a dear cousin and friend to many. Don was preceded in death by his brothers Harold (Rosemary) and Edward and survived by his sister-in-law Rosemary. He was a proud graduate of St. Juliana School and St. George High School. Don was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked alongside family members as a co-owner of Smith Typesetting Co. for 35 years. After retirement, he became an honorary member of the Prospect Heights Police Department. Don had a deep devotion to his faith, and he shared it with those around him. He loved golf, the White Sox, beer, the Florida sun, and staying organized, but most of all, he loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them. He will be dearly missed. Due to circumstances, a beautiful and intimate visitation and burial service for Don's wife, children and grandchildren was held on March 25, 2020 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home and at Don's final resting place of All Saints Cemetery. A Mass celebrating Don's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Don's memory to Uncle Pete Ministries. For further information, please visit the Skaja website: www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020