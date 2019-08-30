|
|
Donald B. Micheli of Westchester, age 77. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Iussig; loving father of Jennifer and Matthew (Bonnie) Micheli; proud grandfather of Fletcher and Samantha Micheli; dear brother of Richard Micheli; brother-in-law of Theresa (Martin) Higgins; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. All to meet at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester for 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (include: In Memorial to Donald Micheli on the memo line) or donate online at bit.ly/ALZDonMicheli . For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019