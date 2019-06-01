|
Donald B. Neiweem, 85, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Virginia Neiweem nee Burkemper; loving father of Janet (Mike) Merritt, Donna (Bernard) Kirk, Lois (Chuck) Henderson, Jeffrey Neiweem, and Judy (Tom) Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Michael (Katie), Chris (Krysta), Jeff (Lyn), Robyn (Chris), Lauren (George), Megan, Kathy, Charlie, James, Julia, Sarah, Tommy, Audrey and Leah; proud great grandfather of 9; dear brother of Robert Neiweem and preceded in death by three brothers and one sister; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Visitation will also be held Thursday, June 6 from 9:30am until time of mass 10:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019