Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Neiweem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Neiweem

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald B. Neiweem Obituary
Donald B. Neiweem, 85, of Northbrook, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019. Beloved husband for 63 years of Virginia Neiweem nee Burkemper; loving father of Janet (Mike) Merritt, Donna (Bernard) Kirk, Lois (Chuck) Henderson, Jeffrey Neiweem, and Judy (Tom) Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Michael (Katie), Chris (Krysta), Jeff (Lyn), Robyn (Chris), Lauren (George), Megan, Kathy, Charlie, James, Julia, Sarah, Tommy, Audrey and Leah; proud great grandfather of 9; dear brother of Robert Neiweem and preceded in death by three brothers and one sister; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Visitation will also be held Thursday, June 6 from 9:30am until time of mass 10:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now