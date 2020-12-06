1/
Donald Bernard Kenah
85 years; Beloved, and devoted husband and best friend, pal of the late Donna Faye Kenah; Devoted and loving father of Matt (Jennifer), Donald B. ll (Eileen), and Patrick J. (Eileen) Kenah; Beloved "Papa" of Genevieve, Gerry, Danny, Katie, Mary, Brian, Annie, Gabriel, Clare, Maggie, Tricia, and Elizabeth; Son of the late Arthur M. "Whitey" and Helen B. Kenah; Loving brother of the late Patricia "Patsy" (Guy) Mitola, the late Art (Margie), and Betty (Tom) Murdoch; Uncle and friend to many; Don was a graduate of St. Mel H.S. and Loyola University; Longtime parishioner, choir member and altar "geezer" at Our Lady of Loretto Parish; Don loved and cherished his family, friends, and faith; Champion of the underdog, he was opinionated, funny and an everlasting dreamer; He believed in the sanctity of life (for the unborn especially) and baseball, golf, vodka, wine, politics, music, books, singing, writing, planting, old dump trucks, the White Sox and "whoever plays the Cubs!"; Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Parish, 8925 S. Kostner Ave., Hometown; Interment Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; A party befitting a proper send-off to be scheduled after we tame the Coronavirus; In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Parish
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Parish
