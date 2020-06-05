June 7, 1937 - June 3, 2020. Survived by wife, Carol (nee) Mrakava, daughters, Donna Barkowski and Teri Barkowski (Mark), and granddaughters, Meghan Wilkosz, Mary Carol Barkowski, Emily Barkowski, and Natalie Barkowski. Retired electrician for the City of Chicago Fire and Police Communications. Owner of Forget Me Not Shop in Oak Lawn, IL. Resident of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL and Orland Park, IL. Please donate to St. Jude. Private ceremony.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.