June 7, 1937 - June 3, 2020. Survived by wife, Carol (nee) Mrakava, daughters, Donna Barkowski and Teri Barkowski (Mark), and granddaughters, Meghan Wilkosz, Mary Carol Barkowski, Emily Barkowski, and Natalie Barkowski. Retired electrician for the City of Chicago Fire and Police Communications. Owner of Forget Me Not Shop in Oak Lawn, IL. Resident of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL and Orland Park, IL. Please donate to St. Jude. Private ceremony.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 4, 2020
To the Birmingham Family, I am sorry for your loss. Mr. Birmingham was a lovely man and I have many fond memories of him. Sending you peace and love.
Margie Smith-Marchese
Friend
June 4, 2020
Teri, xoxoxoxox's
I'm so sorry for your loss
Michaelette Williams
Friend
June 4, 2020
To the entire Birmingham family. I am so sorry for your loss. Teri please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
