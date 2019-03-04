|
|
Donald William Blaha, 88, of Western Springs, IL passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.Don was born in Chicago, IL January 26, 1931, to the late William and Marie (Stepulin) Blaha.A Family Man above all else, his love for his family knew no bounds. He was grateful every single day for the "gifts" of his family and friends. Don is survived by his wife, Candace (Gauger) and her two daughters Kristen Kopotic (Greg) and Debra Schneider (Bryan). Loving father of 9: Terri Clune (Jim), Michael (Kym), Donna, Loretta Berndt (Guy), Tricia Krumholz (Marc), Jim (Cathy), Sheila Fisher (Fritz), Mary Doyle (Mike) and Brian. Don is also survived by the mother of his 9 children, Lorry Roantree, 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:00am to 10:45am at St. John of the Cross Parish Center, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. followed by Memorial Mass 11:15am at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Private Interment.In lieu of flowers please send donations to: St. Rita of Cascia High School, Chicago, IL. 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620 or https://www.stritahs.com/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019