Donald Bruce O'Brien, 103, passed away at home on October 22, 2019. He was a resident of Glenview for the last 35 years. He grew up in River Forest, IL, and received degrees from the University of Michigan. He taught biology at Howe Military School, Valparaiso University and after 35 years, retired as Associate Superintendent of Thornton, Thornridge and Thornwood High Schools on the south side of Chicago. During his years in D205, he was the first President of their Faculty Association and Credit Union. During his career, he was also President of the National Association of Biology Teachers and a member of honorary professional organizations, Phi Sigma and Phi Delta Kappa, as well as Mensa. For many years, he was active in the United Methodist Church, and for eighteen summers, had an ice cream shop in Homewood with another teacher. He especially enjoyed a hobby of crafting stained glass, which he learned from his daughter. During WWII, Don served almost three years as an anti-aircraft gunnery, catapult, and division officer and Aide to the Executive Officer aboard the heavy cruiser, U.S.S. Pensacola, in the Pacific. Mr. O'Brien's wife, Mary, preceded him in death in 2001. He leaves a daughter, Linda M. (Ronney) Ramsden, who will always treasure the balmy kindness he shared with her and others throughout his life. He was also a fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac, MI. Donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019