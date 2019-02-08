Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Angels Church
1850 N. Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
North Richmond Rd
McHenry, IL
View Map
Donald C. MacDonald, 76, of Bull Valley, at rest February 4, 2019. Accomplished business executive and beloved husband of the late Margaret (Nealy) MacDonald. Dear brother of Judith (Brent) Marsh and Eric MacDonald. Fond cousin of Frances Chisholm. Preceded in death by his wife and parents, James and Madelyn (Chisholm) MacDonald. Mass held at 10:30 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 9, 2019 at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Graveside blessing to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, North Richmond Rd in McHenry, IL 60050. Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
