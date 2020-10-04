1/
Donald C. Phelps

age 78 years. Resident of Tinley Park, formerly of Park Forest, IL. Beloved husband of 58 years to Margaret "Peg" nee Mitch Phelps; loving father of Michael (Margaret Morgan) and Patrick Phelps and Rachel (Laura Swearingen) Phelps; dear brother of Meg Montalto, and half-brother of Rick Kizer; kind brother-in-law of Ann (the late Thomas Resignalo) Mitch-Resignalo and James (the late Pamela) Mitch; and Bob Mitch, and Glenda Alcaraz. Proud godfather of Patrick Resignalo; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired after 34 years of employment with Kaiser Aluminum Company; Donald was a very active member at Church of the Holy Family in Park Forest, IL and donated much of his time to the South Suburban P.A.D.S. Homeless Shelter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Church of the Holy Family, 102 Marquette St. Park Forest IL. 60466. In lieu of flowers contributions to the South Suburban P.A.D.S. 414 Lincoln Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. For Information or to express your condolences, visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
