Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Russo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald C. Russo Obituary
Donald C. Russo. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Lois, nee Geisler. Dear father of Craig (Sharon), Brian (Rita), and Keith Russo. Loving grandfather of Dana (Tony) Russo Harder, Dr. Carla (Jason Almquist) Russo, Eric and Aaron Russo. Great-grandfather of Bennett and Drew Almquist, Alec and Ian Harder. Memorial Visitation Thursday, May 2, 3 p.m. until time of memorial service, 7:30 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Arbor Day Foundation, www.arborday.org. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now