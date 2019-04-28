|
|
Donald C. Russo. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Lois, nee Geisler. Dear father of Craig (Sharon), Brian (Rita), and Keith Russo. Loving grandfather of Dana (Tony) Russo Harder, Dr. Carla (Jason Almquist) Russo, Eric and Aaron Russo. Great-grandfather of Bennett and Drew Almquist, Alec and Ian Harder. Memorial Visitation Thursday, May 2, 3 p.m. until time of memorial service, 7:30 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Arbor Day Foundation, www.arborday.org. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019