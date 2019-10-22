|
Donald C. Weatherford, age 89, Korean War Marine Veteran, loving husband of the late Irene (nee Longhini). Beloved father of Karen (Nestor) Zaluzec and Donna (Brian) LaGiglia. Cherished papa of nine. Great-papa of nine. Funeral Thursday, 9am until time of Mass 11am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 16043 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen, Il 60491. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Support Center are appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019