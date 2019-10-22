Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Donald Weatherford
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
16043 S. Bell Road
Homer Glen, IL
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
16043 S. Bell Road
Homer Glen, IL
Donald C. Weatherford


1930 - 2019
Donald C. Weatherford
Donald C. Weatherford, age 89, Korean War Marine Veteran, loving husband of the late Irene (nee Longhini). Beloved father of Karen (Nestor) Zaluzec and Donna (Brian) LaGiglia. Cherished papa of nine. Great-papa of nine. Funeral Thursday, 9am until time of Mass 11am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 16043 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen, Il 60491. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Support Center are appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
