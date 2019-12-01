|
|
Donald Claiborne Lisle, 85, of Chicago, passed away Thursday, November 28, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He left this life as he lived it, peacefully and happily surrounded and supported by loved ones near and far. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol Prince Lisle, his sister, Cynthia Galster; his son, Matthew Lisle and daughter-in-law, Susan, of Riverside, IL; his daughter, Jennifer Lisle and son-in-law Michael Revy, of Denver, CO; his five grandchildren, Lily and Natalie Lisle and Ginger, Max and Cecily Revy; and many relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Ann Olson Lisle, in 1988. Born and raised in Detroit, MI, the son of Claiborne and Marion Lisle, he resided in the Chicago area for almost 60 years.
Don grew up in Highland Park, MI and worked as a paper boy during the school year to earn money to attend Camp Westminster in Roscommon, MI. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1952, where he played on its state championship basketball team, and in 1956 from Michigan State University where he was a Lambda Chi fraternity member. After serving in the Army, he attended the University of Michigan Law School before moving to Chicago.
While clerking for a grain trading firm, he took accounting classes and ultimately earned his CPA. He subsequently bought a membership on the Chicago Board of Trade, where he worked as a successful corn trader for 45 years. He also became a partner with the Kelly Grain Company, a commodity brokerage and clearing firm. He took great pride in his business and relished the colleagues and friends he made on the trading floor.
Generous with his time and passionate about helping others, he was a long-time member of The Church of the Holy Comforter in Kenilworth, Illinois where he served as a deacon and vestry member for many years. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Chicago Commons, a non-profit organization that helps families in underserved communities.
He was a 50-year member of the Chicago Union League Club, and, as an avid tennis player and golfer, he was an active member of Westmoreland Country Club for more than 30 years. He also served as a precinct captain for many years in Wilmette.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Comforter, details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a tribute gift be made in Don's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
www.parkinson.org.
OR
Parkinson's Foundation
200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019