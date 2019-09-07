|
Donald "Don" Gehant was born in Aurora, Illinois and passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 80 in San Jose, California. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Gehant (née Tisdale); his children: son, Luc Gehant of Chicago, IL; daughter, Rachelle Gehant of Campbell, CA; son, Allan Gately Gehant and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Gately Gehant, of Cambridge, MA; and son, Daniel Gehant, and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Gehant, of Menlo Park, CA; and four grandchildren: Hugo, Zoe, West, and Felix.
Don, the only son of Mary Ellen Gehant (née Callahan) and Claude Gehant, was raised in Elmhurst, IL. He attended St Thomas University in Minneapolis, MN studying economics and was an avid, life-long enthusiast of the dismal science. He served in the US Army Counter Intelligence Corps, and was stationed in Germany for his years of service; he loved to regale others with his stories from that time. He had a long career primarily in the field of Information Technology as a Systems Analyst at numerous companies and organizations including Sears, Cook County, CNA Insurance, and most recently the Chicago Transit Authority. He and Marilyn met while he was working in her home state of Michigan. Soon after their marriage, they decided to build their life and family in Evanston, IL. Above all, Don was a man of deep Catholic faith, founded during his Catholic education K12 through University. He started attending daily mass as a child and continued this practice throughout his life. He opened the chapel on base in Germany and ran the Sunday School. He was an active member of the St Vincent de Paul Society at Nicholas Church in Evanston, IL for many years. Most recently, he was an RCIA sponsor at St. Julie's Church in San Jose, CA.
Memorial Mass: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at St Julie Billiart Catholic Church, San Jose, CA.
Interment of Cremated Remains: Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to:
St. Vincent de Paul Society
C/O St. Nicholas Church
806 Ridge Avenue
Evanston, Illinois 60202
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, 2019